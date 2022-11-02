Maya Lin to design Bard College’s new performing arts studio building

Bard College has chosen acclaimed architect and designer Maya Lin to create a new performing arts studio building for the Fisher Center at Bard.

Lin will work in partnership with architects Bialosky and Partners and theater and acoustic consultants Charcoalblue on the 25,000-square-foot building, which will contain five studios for artist residencies, rehearsals, informal performances, and dance and theater classes, which will be connected by gathering hubs. It will also house rehearsal and teaching facilities for Bard’s undergraduate programs in dance and in theater and performance.

The spiral-shaped building will feature a sloping grass-covered roof that will give the appearance of a structure emerging emerge from the surrounding meadow. Groundbreaking for the $42 million studio building will take place in 2023, during the celebration of the Fisher Center’s 20th anniversary.

“Bard is honored and proud to have Maya Lin as the architect of its new performing arts studio building,” said Leon Botstein, president of the Annandale-on-Hudson-based school. “Her artistry will enhance the beauty of the Hudson Valley and offer a remarkable complement to Frank Gehry’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.”

Photo courtesy of Maya Lin Studio © 2022