Lockwood-Mathews Mansion announces ‘Holiday Wonderland’ exhibition

Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is welcoming the year-end holiday season with a new exhibition titled “A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion.”

The exhibition will recall the magic of the holiday seasons from previous eras with historic tree displays, an enchanting winter wonderland featuring a 19th-century skating scene, a festive holiday dinner party, magnificent gowns, and more.

The exhibition is curated by Museum Consultant Stacey Danielson with the assistance of Trustees Mimi Findlay and Paul Veeder and the LMMM Curatorial Committee, and it will be on display from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tickets will range from $8-15, and admission is free for children under 8 years old. More information is available at the museum’s website.