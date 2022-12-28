Fordham Westchester ‘brews’ up new courses

Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) at Westchester is pleased to announce the newest addition to its academic offerings – courses in brewing beer.

Fordham Brewing Institute is open for registration, offering classes for the novice and the experienced brewer. “Beer Brewing 101: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide” will take place at the Fordham Westchester campus in West Harrison on Feb. 25. “Practical Brewing (Intermediate/Advanced)” is a three-part program that will take place at Broken Bow Brewery in Tuckahoe in March.

For those who have thought about making their own beer but don’t know where to start, “Beer Brewing 101” will provide an introduction to home brewing. Students will learn about the different beer styles and the ingredients needed, plus get a walk-through of the step-by-step process of extract brewing in a friendly, hands-on format. The class is taught by John Fix, a home brewer with nearly 30 years of experience, and no equipment is necessary. The two-and-a-half-hour course is $80. The Brewshop at Cornell’s in Eastchester, which Fix created, will offer a discount for students who need home equipment to hit the ground running.

“This is a great introduction to what may become a lifelong hobby or even a career in the booming craft beverage industry,” said Fix. “And at an affordable price, the course makes a great holiday gift.”

The “Practical Brewing” program is designed for people who have experience home brewing or for those who have worked in a brewery and want to advance. Students will benefit from a deep dive into the ingredients, process and subtleties in the craft of brewing beer. Upon completion of the three-class course, students will better understand the brewing’s chemical process, ingredient profiles and flavor characteristics, plus how to avoid the most common pitfalls. Students will create their own craft beer, using the all-grain method under the instruction of the president and head brewers at Broken Bow Brewery, receiving expert advice on perfecting its flavor. No equipment is needed, with class demonstrations using a professional pilot system. The eight-hour (over three sessions) course is $550.

“We’re so excited to partner with Fordham to share the all-grain brewing method with hobbyists,” said Michael LaMothe, president and founder of Broken Bow Brewery. “It’s the purest form of beer-making and the method by which you can greatly influence the outcome of the finished product – the perfect beer.”

"Fordham built this program to complement growing interests in brewing, sparked by the delicious beer being crafted locally," said Anthony R. Davidson, Ph.D., dean, Fordham PCS. "Working with a community of local brewers to offer these courses has been an absolute pleasure, and I'm eager to see where the Brewing Institute goes from here."

