Fairfield University Art Museum to present Norma Minkowitz retrospective

The Fairfield University Art Museum is presenting “Norma Minkowitz: Body to Soul,” a solo exhibition surveying the artist’s four-decade engagement with the physical and symbolic properties of thread, on view from Jan. 27 to April.

The museum defined Minkowitz as an artist who “reinvents traditional needlework by crocheting fantastical forms, coating them in resin and shellac to create rigid sculptures and hangings. The delicate, mesh-like surfaces of her artworks break down oppositions between soft and hard, inside and outside, body and soul. Broken bodies, birds of prey, shadows, and hints of witchcraft infuse her work with a gothic sensibility that leads from skin to spirit, forcing us to confront the unity between the two.”

The exhibition will be in the museum’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries, and accessible through the museum’s website as a video tour and a 3-D virtual tour. An opening reception is scheduled for Jan. 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the museum’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries and Great Hall, and Minkowitz will provide a gallery talk on Feb. 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Photo: Norma Minkowitz, “Baggage,” 2007, fiber, resin, modeling paste, and paint. Courtesy of the artist and browngrotta arts. ©Norma Minkowitz. Norma Minkowitz, “Excavation,” 2009-11.