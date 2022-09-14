CT Humanities to allocate new round of grant awards

CT Humanities has announced plans to distribute $8.5 million in CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant awards, ranging in size from $5,000 to $250,000.

The grants are for museums and 501(c)(3) nonprofit, municipal, Connecticut state, or Connecticut-based federally or state recognized tribal organizations that provide public cultural-, humanities-, and arts-based projects and activities. These include museums, historic houses, historical societies, arts organizations, cultural centers, and other organizations that offer public activities.

The grants are part of the $30.7 million of support allocated to CT Humanities in the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget. by the CT General Assembly and approved by Governor Ned Lamont. Last December, the organization awarded more than $16.6 million to 641 nonprofit museums and cultural, humanities, and arts organizations.

“CT Humanities is proud to facilitate this historic state investment in our cultural infrastructure. We are at a pivotal moment in our history, and public humanities and arts provide the ties that bind us as a society,” said Dr. Jason Mancini, executive director at CT Humanities.

Grant applications are available on CT Humanities’ website.