Ansel Adams exhibit coming to the New Britain Museum of American Art

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut’s New Britain Museum of American Art will be hosting “Ansel Adams and the Legacy of the American Landscape,” a new exhibit featuring the iconic photographer’s majestic black-and-white images of the American West.

According to the museum’s website, the exhibit “considers Adams’ immeasurable contributions to photography, art, and environmental advocacy over the past century. The exhibition places iconic images by Adams in dialogue with works by photographers who practiced during and after his life, to provide deeper perspectives on themes central to his practice, demonstrate the power of his legacy, and inspire consideration about the state of the American landscape in the 21st century … Among the 20th- and 21st-century artists featured in conversation with Adams are pioneering photographers Dorothea Lange and Marilyn Bridges, who offered new social, cultural, and visual perspectives on the American landscape, as well as contemporary photographers.”

“Ansel Adams and the Legacy of the American Landscape” will be on display from Jan. 19 through June 4. For more information, visit the museum’s website. https://www.nbmaa.org/exhibitions/ansel-adams-and-the-legacy-of-the-american-landscape-photographs-from-the-nbmaa

Photo: “Private Storm” (1940) by Ansel Adams, courtesy of the NMBAA.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

