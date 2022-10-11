Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid star in BetMGM’s new commercial

BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming operator, has premiered its newest commercial campaign spot bringing together two of hockey’s iconic captains – Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid.

The comedy-laced commercial finds McDavid’s on-ice practice session disrupted by Gretzky’s fixation on the BetMGM app. The campaign was created by 72andSunny New York and directed by Peter Berg, executive producer of “Entourage” and “Ballers.”

“It’s incredible to showcase two of the greatest hockey players on-screen interacting with one another,” said Raymond Doyle, vice president of brand for Jersey City, New Jersey-based BetMGM. “We look forward to entertaining hockey fans during commercial breaks as two of the game’s legends blend sports and entertainment and demonstrate the endless possibilities with BetMGM.”