Study: Junk food advertisers disproportionately target Black and Hispanic viewers

Black and Hispanic consumers are being disproportionately targeted by advertising for high-calorie, low-nutrient foods and beverages, according to a new study by the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at the University of Connecticut.

The study found that 19 food and beverage companies that produce so-called “junk food” – including soda and snacks – were responsible for 75% of all TV food and beverage advertising spending, and were also responsible for 79% of Spanish- language TV advertising and 82% of Black-targeted TV advertising. These companies included the Westchester-based PepsiCo and Danone North America, along with prominent consumer brands such as Kellogg Company, The Coca-Cola Co., Kraft Heinz Co. and Tyson Foods.

The proportion of unhealthy products featured in food and beverage TV ads targeted to Black and Hispanic consumers increased from 2017 to 2021. The study warned this level targeted marketing contributed to inequities in diet-related diseases heavily affecting communities of color, including heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

“Our study shows that food companies continue to directly target Black and Hispanic consumers with TV advertising that primarily promotes unhealthy products,” said Jennifer L. Harris, senior research advisor at the Rudd Center and lead author of the study. “Companies say they value and are committed to supporting these communities, but the millions spent on targeted advertising for products like candy, sugary drinks, and snack foods exacerbate the health risks faced by youth of color and presents a significant barrier to improved public health and health equity.”