Nature Made kicks off 2023 with a new advertising campaign

By
Phil Hall
-

The Nature Made brand of vitamins and supplements is starting 2023 with “The Start of Something Great,” one of its largest advertising campaigns to date.

The campaign which will launch across the three major broadcast networks along with a “Good Morning America!” sponsorship. This campaign marks a shift from Nature Made’s traditional approach to marketing its products, with a focus on the emotional and positive side of wellness.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in taking a positive, proactive approach to their health,” said Rhonda Hoffman, chief marketing officer at Pharmavite, the brand’s parent company. “Science and quality remain fundamental to our brand’s DNA, but our new campaign seeks to reframe the role of Nature Made vitamins and supplements by leaning into the shifting cultural conversation and consumer expectations around health and wellness.”

Phil Hall
