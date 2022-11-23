Domino Sugar Refinery debuts Yonkers LED sign

The Domino Sugar refinery in Yonkers has unveiled its new LED welcome sign.

The sign measures four feet by 30 feet and combines the updated Domino Sugar logo with the city’s name in lettering designed to offer a tribute to the iconic sign on the Yonkers Recreation Pier downtown. The letters in “Yonkers” are illuminated with color-changing LEDs that can be adjusted seasonally.

“Our new sign signals our company’s continued dedication to our refinery, our employees, our community and the City of Yonkers,” said Yonkers Refinery Manager Tiffany Dunnell, of ASR Group. “We’re proud to call Yonkers home and plan to be here for generations to come.”