ACM Global opening toxicology lab at 129 Glover Ave. in Norwalk

Kevin Zimmerman
ACM Global Laboratories has opened a toxicology laboratory at 129 Glover Ave. in Norwalk, where it will help Connecticut providers expedite treatment and improve care for patients with substance use disorders throughout the state.

“There is a critical need for dependable and accessible laboratory testing as demand grows in the wake of the national opioid epidemic,” said ACM President John Foley. “The new laboratory will provide physicians and patients in Connecticut with local access to high-quality, prompt toxicology testing and results.”

ACM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rochester Regional Health, a $2.2 billion integrated health care delivery system with more than 17,000 employees. It operates in more than 65 countries, with key offices in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, China and India.

