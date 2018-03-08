Ability Beyond names Tracy L. Conte as VP of development

Ability Beyond has appointed Tracy L. Conte as vice president of development.

The nonprofit organization provides services and programs for individuals with disabilities in Connecticut and Westchester County. It’s headquarters are in Chappaqua and Bethel.

In the new role, Conte will lead development and communication efforts for the organization. She will oversee Ability Beyond’s efforts to generate philanthropic support and expand its services.

Conte was the vice president of development and marketing at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital before joining Ability Beyond. She has more than 20 years of experience in development and communications roles.