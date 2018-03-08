Darien’s Cat’s Paw buys Stratford’s WindCheck Magazine

WindCheck Magazine, published by Maritime Publications LLC of Stratford for the past 16 years, has been bought by Darien-based Cat’s Paw LLC for an undisclosed amount.

WindCheck publishes 10 times per year and is distributed to over a thousand locations in coastal communities from Barnegat Bay, New Jersey to Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. It also manages the annual Connecticut Spring Boat Show in Essex.

Maritime Publications, owned by publisher Anne Hannan of Stratford and editor-in-chief Christopher Gill of Milford, produced its final issue in February before starting the transition process to Cat’s Paw co-owner and Norwalk resident Ben Cesare. Hannan will remain as associate publisher while Gill will continue as editor-at-large.

WindCheck will continue to manage the Essex show, which takes place this year May 4-6.

Prior to forming Cat’s Paw in 2010, Cesare was a senior account director at Forrester Research.