O’Donovan’s Brookfield Market closes amid ‘building issues’

O’Donovan’s Brookfield Market, an independently owned grocery and deli at 277 Whisconier Road in Brookfield, has closed after about five years in business.

In a Facebook posting, the store’s owners apologized to customers for what they described as a “decline we’ve had in the last year or so,” citing temporary closures as the result of “building issues” including frozen pipes and wet ceilings. However, they also acknowledged their “own mistakes as first time business owners” as being part of the decision to shut down.

“We are unable to recover financially and keep the store to the standards we want, and the standards Brookfield deserves,” the owners said on Facebook. “It has been a privilege to be a part of the community and we really appreciate all our wonderful customers and the support you have given us throughout the years.”