Fairfield County offers 14 billionaires to Forbes’ new list of world’s wealthiest

Fairfield County’s wealthiest were in the spotlight in Forbes’ 2018 edition of The World’s Billionaires, with 14 individuals with businesses and/or residences in the county cited in the annual highlighting of individuals with a net worth of $1 billion or higher.

Once again, Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport-based Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was the highest-ranking Connecticut resident on the list – at No. 67, Dalio carried a net worth of $17.7 billion. Another financial executive, Steve Cohen of Stamford-based Point72 Asset Management, came in at No. 102 with a $14 billion net worth. The three co-founders of the AQR investment management firm in Greenwich were also cited: Clifford Asness (ranked at No. 791 with a net worth of $3 billion), David Kabiller and John Liew (both tied at No. 2,124, each with a net worth of $1 billion).

Perhaps the most publicly recognized Connecticut name on the list was WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who turned up at No. 1,394 with a net worth of $1.7 billion. And a one-time weekend resident of Greenwich, President Donald Trump, made the list with a ranking at No. 766 for a net wealth of $3.1 billion.

In ascending order, the top 10 billionaires on the list are Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Bernard Arnault and family, Mark Zuckerberg, Amancio Ortega, Carlos Slim Helu and family, Charles Koch, David Koch and Larry Ellison.