Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2018 Event Raises $1.4M

Phil Hall
Stew Leonard’s Stewie the Duck charity co-founder Kim Leonard, left, Fairfield County Community Foundation President and CEO Juanita James and Community Foundation Board Chairwoman Lizanne Galbreath at the kickoff event for Fairfield County’s Community Foundation Giving Day 2018 at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford. Photo by Marilyn Roos

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announced that its Giving Day 2018 event on March 1 raised $1,400,887 from 13,137 donors in a 24-hour period.

The first donations came in at two minutes past midnight, with more than $20,000 raised via online donations to the FCGives.org website. This year’s endeavor saw 415 local nonprofits participating, and the highest fundraising amounts were achieved by Curtain Call ($87,368.50), Wildlife in Crisis ($71,106), Kids Helping Kids ($51,960.09) and LifeBridge Community Services ($38,260).

However, the total for this year’s event was below last year’s record-setting $1.46 million from 13,718 donors. Still, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation President and CEO Juanita James was not complaining.

“We are overjoyed,” James said. “When you can raise over $1 million in 24 hours for area nonprofits, it is a very good day. Members of our community, nonprofit organizations and businesses united, and together, we achieved a significant impact for our nonprofits. For the fifth year, we have witnessed an outpouring of support for the people and places that are served so admirably by our nonprofit sector.”

