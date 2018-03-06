KaMMCO to sell physician-focused insurance in Connecticut

The Kansas Medical Mutual Insurance Co. (KaMMCO), a provider of insurance and health care technology services for physicians and other health care professionals, has received certification to sell its medical professional liability insurance and cybersecurity insurance in Connecticut.

Headquartered in Topeka, Kansas, KaMMCO began the Connecticut licensing process early 2017 and received notification from the Connecticut Insurance Department on Feb. 23 that it can sell its products in the state. The company, which was founded in 1989 by the Kansas Medical Society, is working with Connecticut Medical Society’s brokerage firm, CSMS Insurance Agency, and is planning to begin quoting coverage later this spring.

“We are proud to work with the Connecticut State Medical Society to grow our insurance business, and we are honored they recognize us as their medical professional liability insurance Preferred Affinity Partner,” said Kurt Scott, president and CEO of KaMMCO.