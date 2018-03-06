Greenwich’s Stone Point Capital acquires online training courseware provider

Greenwich’s Stone Point Capital LLC has acquired Grace Hill, a provider of online training courseware, administration and mystery shopping for the multifamily property management industry, for an undisclosed amount.

Grace Hill, which will continue to operate at its Greenville, South Carolina headquarters, serves more than 1,300 customers that manage approximately 6.2 million housing units. Its online offerings are designed to allow property managers to train employees quickly to ensure compliance with extensive rules and regulations on topics such as Fair Housing, OSHA and sexual harassment.

“Stone Point is deeply entrenched in the real estate services industry and is therefore able to support Grace Hill in key, strategic ways beyond the firm’s significant investment,” remarked Grace Hill CEO Dru Armstrong.