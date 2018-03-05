Stamford’s ISG partners with Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play Tech Center

Information Services Group (ISG), a Stamford-based technology research and advisory firm, has formed a strategic partnership with Plug and Play Tech Center, a Silicon Valley-based technology innovation accelerator platform.

Under the terms of the partnership, ISG will serve as a founding anchor partner of Plug and Play’s newly launched Enterprise 2.0 program for technology startups. ISG will have two seats on the Enterprise 2.0 board and will be involved in reviewing and choosing the 20 companies that will participate in this three-month accelerator program.

“This exposure will be enormously beneficial to informing our technology research agenda and building awareness among our consultants who are helping shape the digital strategies and future operating models of our clients,” said ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors. “We are excited about the prospect of bringing the latest innovations to the attention of our clients and our global team of advisors and researchers.”