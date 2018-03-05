Harvey Weinstein sells off remaining Westport properties for $16M

Just as movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has left the Hollywood scene, he also has quietly exited from Fairfield County with the sale of his last two Westport properties.

Weinstein’s adjacent properties at 26 Beachside Ave. and 28 Beachside Ave. sold for $10 million and $6 million, respectively, with Westport real estate investor Andrew Bentley acquiring both homes. The 26 Beachside residence, an 8,800-square-foot estate on a 2.38-acre compound, attracted national attention as the site for fundraising events for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid. The neighboring 28 Beachside compound features an 1,800-square-foot Cape Cod on a 3.33-acre waterfront parcel.

Weinstein, whose award-winning career collapsed amid a wave of sexual harassment charges, sold a third Westport home at 20 Minute Man Hill last October for $1.65 million.