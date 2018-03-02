New joint venure aimed at Connecticut Medicare recipients

A new joint venture is aiming to launch a startup health care entity aimed at Connecticut’s senior population.

CarePartners of Connecticut Inc. has been created by a collaboration between Hartford HealthCare and Tufts Health Plan of Watertown, Massachusetts. The company plans to offer Medicare Advantage plans to eligible beneficiaries – pending approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid – during the annual open enrollment period that starts on Oct. 15. A statewide network of Connecticut providers is being established to provide care to enrollees.

“This new partnership represents an important chapter in a larger story about the exciting shift occurring across the American health care delivery system — for providers and health plans to create meaningful partnerships to make care more accessible, consumer friendly, affordable and ultimately more coordinated,” said Elliot Joseph, CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “This collaboration also aligns with our vision to create a meaningful relationship with those we serve and become the trusted health care provider.”

This is the second joint venture for Tufts Health Plan outside of Massachusetts, following the 2015 launch of the Tufts Health Freedom Plan in New Hampshire.