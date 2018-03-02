Home Construction Stratford approves rezoning request for new restaurant

The Stratford Zoning Commission has unanimously approved a request to rezone a residential parcel at 577 Hawley Lane to allow the construction of a standalone restaurant.

577 Hawley Lane in Stratford. Image via Google Maps.

According to a Stratford Star report, a 2,250-square-foot restaurant with 38 parking spaces will be built on the 3.2-acre site. The house now on the site will be torn down and its driveway will be aligned with a driveway at the Trumbull Marriott across the street. The rezoning vote, which was held on Feb. 28, also included the addition of a new sidewalk and crosswalk to the property.

James Fitzpatrick of Par One Development, the developer of the site, had initially submitted a design for a retro-style diner for the site, but no restaurant operator has been named as the new occupant. No timeline has been set on when the project is to be completed.

