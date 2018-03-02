Marcelo Bigal named chief medical officer at Purdue Pharma

Purdue Pharma LP has named Marcelo Bigal its new chief medical officer. He will be based at the company’s Stamford headquarters and report directly to President and CEO Craig Landau.

In his new role, Bigal will be responsible for general medical governance and patient safety oversight relating to all Purdue products in development and in the market. He will also become part of the senior leadership team that addresses the scientific and medical aspects of the company’s product portfolio with government agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bigal comes to Purdue from Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he most recently served as chief scientific officer for its specialty organization. Prior to that he served as CMO and head of the clinical development organization, in which he oversaw innovative clinical development (phases 1 to 3) across all specialty areas.

Before joining Teva, Bigal was CMO at Labrys Biologics Inc., leading the team responsible for the development of fremanezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody against CGRP or calcitonin gene-related peptide, a potential anti-migraine and pain target. Labrys was acquired by Teva in 2014.