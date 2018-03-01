A job fair will be held later this month to fill a number of open seasonal positions at Playland Park.

The job fair for the Rye amusement park will be held on March 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for the first 300 candidates that arrive.

“The job fair is a great ‘one-stop shop’ for finding a great summer position at Playland,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “I want to remind job seekers that we continuously recruit for part-time and seasonal jobs at Playland and many of our other beautiful parks all season long, so if you can’t make it to the job fair, all is not lost.”

Positions to be filled include cashiers, ride operators, lifeguards, EMTs, mechanics, custodial staff, an IT technician and a graphic designer. Playland’s seasonal employment runs from April through September.

Applicants must be a minimum of 16 years of age, though some positions require applicants to be 18 years of age. Applicants under 18 who plan to complete their application prior to the job fair must have the form signed by a parent or guardian to be considered for an interview. Those under 18 who wish to complete their application on site must bring a parent or guardian to the event.

To apply during the job fair, bring a completed application, a valid photo identification, Social Security card and contact information for three references. Applications can be obtained by calling 914-813-7010 or at PlaylandPark.org.