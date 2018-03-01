Connecticut housing permits up a bit in January

January housing permits in Connecticut were up by seven permits over January 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s monthly survey of 104 municipalities.

There were 297 permits issued in January to build single- and multifamily housing statewide, with 290 granted in the previous January. Complexes with five or more units accounted for 178 of Jan. 2018’s figure, with 109 permits issued for single-family homes. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk market accounted for 77 new housing permits.

In December 2017, Connecticut municipalities issued 281 housing permits, bringing last year’s total to 3,803 units – the lowest such figure since 2014.