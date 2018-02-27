Diageo’s Johnnie Walker brand to introduce Jane Walker logo

Move over, Johnnie Walker – Norwalk-based Diageo’s whisky brand is introducing Jane Walker, a female version of the product’s celebrated Striding Man logo.

The Jane Walker icon will be featured on a special edition offering of the Black Label blend that will debut in March, coinciding with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day observances.

The company plans to donate $1 for every bottle of the Jane Walker edition it makes to organizations supporting women’s causes, with a total donation of up to $250,000, including a donation of $150,000 to the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Statue Fund and its Monumental Women campaign to add new statues of prominent women suffragists in New York City’s Central Park.

Additional donations will be made to She Should Run, a nonpartisan organization focused on inspiring women to run for public office.

“Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission,” said Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker. “We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality.”