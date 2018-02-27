Norwalk’s M&Q Holdings acquires food packaging firm Flavorseal

M&Q Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Norwalk’s Capital Partners Private Equity Income Fund II LP, has acquired food packaging company Flavorseal LLC for an undisclosed amount.

According to M&Q Holdings President and CEO Michael Schmal, “We truly believe that Flavorseal’s Seasoning Transfer Technology will revolutionize the way packaging is utilized in the protein and food industries.

“Instead of just protecting and extending shelf life of food products,” he said, “Seasoning Transfer Technology allows the packaging to become an integral part of the product itself, by enhancing the appearance, quality, taste and aroma to food.”

Chris and Colleen Carroll, owners and founders of Avon, Ohio-based Flavorseal, will remain with the firm. Founded in 1998, Flavorseal is a provider of proprietary spice transfer packaging, converted flexible packaging, netting, equipment and supplies primarily for the food and food service end markets.

M&Q Holdings said that, by combining Flavorseal with its other companies, M&Q Packaging LLC and the Outlook Group LLC, it expects to become a one‐stop shop for food packaging companies by offering Seasoning Transfer Technology, films and flexible packaging, netting products, carton board products, labels, disposable food service accessories, packaging equipment and value‐added services.