Nine health care systems select Fujifilm 3-D mammography system

Nine health care systems around the country have selected Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system with 3-D imaging or digital breast tomosynthesis option, designed to improve their diagnostic imaging capabilities and women’s health patient outcomes.

The ASPIRE Cristalle with digital breast tomosynthesis combines hexagonal close pattern capture technology and intelligent image processing, optimizing dose and contrast based on individual breast composition. The result is low dose and fast acquisition of exceptional images for all breast types, according to Fujifilm.

The health care providers utilizing Stamford-based Fujifilm’s system include Tucson’s Assured Imaging LLC; Benton, Illinois’ Franklin Hospital; Temple, Texas’ Little River Healthcare-King’s Daughters Clinic; Morton, Washington’s Morton General Hospital; Watertown, New York’s Northern Radiology Imaging PLLC as well as its Samaritan Medical Center; Greenwood, South Carolina’s Self Regional Healthcare; Youngstown, Ohio’s Tiffany Breast Care Center; and South Euclid, Ohio’s University Suburban Health Center.