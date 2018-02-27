Sarah Lawrence College to host annual Women’s History Conference

Sarah Lawrence College will host its 20th annual Women’s History Conference from March 2-3. This year’s conference is titled “Democracy on the Margins: Gender, Citizenship, and the Global Challenge to Democratic Freedoms.”

“During Women’s History Month, it is not enough to reflect on the history of the women’s movement,’’ said Mary Dillard, director of the college’s graduate program in women’s history, the oldest program of its kind in the nation. “We need to examine the current political, cultural, and social changes that jeopardize the progress of women around the globe.”

The keynote speaker will be LuzHilda Campos, a DACA recipient and director of United We Dream’s Defense Team.

The conference will also feature breakout sessions on citizenship, social movements and suffrage; a two-hour creative writing workshop that combines writing and improvisation and movement exercises; a performance and discussion of “In Their Footsteps,” a one-act play based on the oral histories of women who served in the Vietnam War; and a roundtable discussion with activists from the Yonkers Sanctuary Movement.

For more information, visit the event’s website.