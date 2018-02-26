Fluor Corp. lays off 85 employees in Poughkeepsie

Fluor Corp., a multinational engineering and construction firm based in Irving, Texas, announced that it will lay off 85 employees in Poughkeepsie this year.

The layoffs will begin on May 2, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed earlier this month.

According to the WARN notice, the work will be transitioned to Jones Lang LaSalle, an international real estate service firm.

Meanwhile, Fluor also announced that it will lay off 54 employees in Boulder, Colorado this year, according to a notice filed with that state.

On Feb. 20, Fluor reported revenue for the fourth quarter rose 0.8 percent to $5.03 billion. This was up from $4.99 billion last year.

Profit for the fourth quarter was $60.3 million, or $0.43 per share. That was down from $70.5 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year’s fourth quarter.

Fluor had been contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help restore power to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.