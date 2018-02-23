Yonkers Mayor Spano to give State of the City address March 14

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano will host the annual State of the City address on March 14.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Yonkers Riverfront Library at 1 Larkin Center.

“I look forward to the opportunity of addressing the residents of Yonkers once again and briefing them on the most recent economic, social, business and educational conditions of our City,” Spano said.

This will mark the seventh State of the City address for the mayor since he entered the office in 2012.

“We’ve made significant progress the past six years, with exciting plans on the horizon as well,” Spano said. “I’m excited to outline how our administration will continue to build upon our past successes and continue to move the great city of Yonkers forward into the future.”

The address will be streamed live at YonkersNY.gov and on local television channel 39 for FiOS customers and channel 78 for Cablevision customers. The live broadcast also will be available on social media at Facebook.com/CityofYonkers and Twitter.com/CityofYonkers.