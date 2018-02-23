New study proposes I-95 lane widening projects in Fairfield County

A new study by the Connecticut Department of Transportation has determined that “limited, strategic widening” of Interstate 95 in Fairfield County could “yield major benefits” without requiring the reconstruction of the existing highway.

The study proposes several lane-widening projects on the southbound side from the New York border to Exit 7. That comes with an estimated cost of $695 million. On the northbound side from Exits 9 to 19, the construction cost is estimated at $1.2 billion and from Exits 19 to 27A, cost is budgeted at $399 million. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed paying for this with a 7-cent gas tax increase over four years and the introduction of electronic highway tolls.

“Anyone who has traveled on I-95 during rush hour understands the urgency of addressing our congestion problems,” Malloy said. “It hurts our economy. Every day, commuters spend hours in traffic and businesses face unnecessary burdens in getting products to market. The report released today outlines a commonsense path toward reducing congestion and improving safety on one of our busiest and most important roads.”