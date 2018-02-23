Catherine Rinaldi named Metro-North president

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has appointed Catherine Rinaldi as the sixth president of MTA Metro-North Railroad. Rinaldi, who is the first woman to hold this position, served as acting president since July.

Rinaldi joined the MTA in 2003 as general counsel for the MTA and took on that role at the Long Island Rail Road in 2007. Four years later, she became chief of staff for the MTA, a position she held until 2015, when she was promoted to executive vice president. Before joining the MTA, Rinaldi was a senior assistant counsel and legislative adviser to New York Gov. George Pataki.

Rinaldi graduated summa cum laude from Yale and earned her law degree from the University of Virginia. She resides in Westchester County with her husband and son.