New partner at Berchem Moses

Meredith G. Diette recently joined Berchem Moses PC as a partner in the labor and employment law department. The law firm has offices in Westport and Milford.

Diette advises private, nonprofit and municipal clients on laws governing the employment relationship and assists clients during collective bargaining and binding arbitration proceedings. Diette also represents employers in negotiations, hearings and trials before the National Labor Relations Board, the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and state and federal courts.

Diette is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association and the New London Bar Association, and serves on the board of directors for the Human Resource Leadership Association of Eastern Connecticut.