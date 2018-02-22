Smith promoted at TFI

Norwalk-based TFI Envision Inc. has announced the promotion of Catherine Smith to senior communications director. Smith joined the company in 2012, after 25 years at Ricoh Corp.

At TFI, Smith has implemented processes for managing their public relations, social media presence, media placement and awards program.

Smith earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut in Storrs. She is active with local charities, including Inspirica in Stamford, which focuses on helping the homeless and preventing homelessness, and Keystone House in Norwalk, which helps people with disabilities.

TFI develops strategic design and marketing products for its clients.