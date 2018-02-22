ROAR honors Canine Company

Fairfield County animal shelter ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) has named Wilton-based Canine Company as its Community Business Star of 2018, for the company’s long-time support.

Sandy Sullivan, vice president of the ROAR board of directors, said “We are grateful to Canine Company and its leadership for its long support of ROAR’s mission to find forever homes for the dogs and cats in our care.”

Canine Company has been a ROAR supporter since 2011, providing contributions to the operating budget as well as volunteer service by its employees. The company also sent its Mobile Pet Spa to the ROAR shelter to provide makeovers for adoption candidates, so they look their best when they meet prospective adopters.

“ROAR’s mission of finding forever families for homeless pets is close to our hearts,” said Jennifer Hill, president and CEO of Canine Company. “As pet lovers ourselves, we are grateful to ROAR’s staff and volunteers for all they do to help animals in need and happy to be able to help their work.”