Johnson joins home care company

Harley Johnson, a resident of Burlington, Connecticut, has joined Companions & Homemakers, which has 11 locations in the state. He will be the manager of information technology for the provider of in-home care for the elderly.

The company said he will be charged with adopting “lean” management processes and streamlining its technology infrastructure.

Johnson said the company takes “customer service very seriously and IT can really help improve the experience the customer has with our caregivers.”

Johnson previously worked with Cage Data in Wallingford as senior solutions engineer and at Yarde Metals in Southington as a senior technical support analyst.