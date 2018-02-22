‘Birdies Fore Love’ campaign helps March of Dimes

No, it’s not a typographical error: the fore they’re talking about is what you say on the golf course, and employees of RSM US LLP, the audit, tax and consulting services firm with an office in Stamford, were saying “fore” to the tune of $36,373. The funds were raised in their “Birdies Fore Love” campaign, RMS’s charitable giving platform for The RSM Classic, a PGA Tour golfing event for which RSM is the title sponsor.

A birdie is a score of 1-under par on a golf hole. “Birdies Fore Love” supports deserving local and national nonprofits, and the firm’s Connecticut market employees selected the March of Dimes as its beneficiary.

RSM Connecticut’s donation to March of Dimes was also supported with matching funds from the RSM US Foundation.

“RSM has been an amazing supporter of the March of Dimes’ mission for many years,” said Deborah Poudrier-Fafard, executive director for the Connecticut and Western Massachusetts market at March of Dimes.

Greg Budnik, market managing partner for RSM’s Connecticut practice, said, “I was impressed by the way our teams worked together to build awareness, create a high level of engagement at all levels within our organization and ultimately raise funds for this important cause.”

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent, audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in more than 120 countries.