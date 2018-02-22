Dineen named to aquarium board

David P. Dineen of Darien, an executive of Bankwell, has been elected to a three-year term on the board of trustees of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

Dineen is executive vice president, head of community banking, at Bankwell. Dineen is a member of the Darien Board of Education, the Darien Volunteer Fire Department and the town of Darien Firefighter’s Foundation. He and his wife also are actively involved with the Tiny Miracles Foundation.

