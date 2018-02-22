Reynolds receives award

Thomas F. Reynolds, a principal in the firm of Reynolds + Rowella LLP, received a 2018 Readers Choice Award by TownVibe as Best Financial Advisor (individual) in Ridgefield.

Reynolds & Rowella LLP is a regional accounting firm that was founded in 1985 when Reynolds and Frank Rowella merged their individual CPA practices.

The firm also is a member of Enterprise Worldwide, an association of accountants and advisers that provides members and their clients with an international network from which to draw expertise.

Reynolds recently completed his 10-year term as chairman of the Connecticut State Board of Accountancy. He received his MBA from New York University.