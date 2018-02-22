Shake Shack to open restaurant in Hartsdale

Another Shake Shack will open its doors in Westchester County.

The fast-food restaurant will become a tenant of Dalewood Shopping Center II, which stretches from 353 to 371 N. Central Ave. in Hartsdale.

The town of Greenburgh in 2017 approved the construction of a restaurant and commercial building at the shopping center, which houses other tenants including T.J. Maxx, Rite Aid and H-Mart.

According to the center’s owner, Brixmor Property Group, construction of the new buildings is underway and the restaurant is scheduled to open its doors later this year.

The town’s approvals also included the construction of a new sidewalk connecting Central Park Avenue to the former Best Market and H-Mart buildings, along with a new new entrance and exit to the main driveway of the center.

“The new building, related landscaping and circulation updates to the shopping center should enhance the prospect for a new tenant at the former Best Market location,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

The new restaurant will mark Shake Shack’s second eatery in Westchester County. The burger chain opened in Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers in 2016.