Priceline Group rebrands as Booking Holdings Inc.

The Priceline Group Inc. has changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. The company will also change its NASDAQ stock ticker to BKNG on Feb. 27.

Glenn Fogel, CEO of the Norwalk-headquartered company, said the name change was tied to the largest of the six brands under the Priceline umbrella, Booking.com. The site averages more than 1 million bookings per day and generates the majority of the company’s gross bookings and operating profit.

“We are at a defining moment in our company’s history,” he said, adding Booking Holdings Inc. would “more accurately align our company name with our largest business, connect our collective brands to a name that reflects their shared capability to help customers book amazing experiences, as well as better reflect the truly global operation that we have become today.”

In addition to Booking.com and Priceline.com, the company also operates the Kayak, Agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands. The company added that it will stay in Norwalk.