Volunteer New York! to honor Spirit Award winners

Volunteer New York! will recognize six local volunteers at its annual awards event on April 20.

“This event, now in its 38th year, recognizes those who give their time to strengthen our community, its people and resources without asking for anything in return,” said Alisa H. Kesten, Volunteer New York! executive director. “We are inspired by their selfless actions and expect hundreds to join us in celebrating the power of volunteerism.”

Presented by Regeneron, the 2018 Volunteer Spirit Awards breakfast will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Westchester Marriott at 670 White Plains Road in Tarrytown.

“We are a proud partner of Volunteer New York! and thrilled to join with the local community to honor the 2018 Spirit Award recipients,” said Hala Mirza, vice president, corporate communications and citizenship at Regeneron. “Regeneron is committed to ‘doing well by doing good’ and supporting our people in giving back in the ways that are most meaningful to them.”

During the event, which will be held during National Volunteer Week, the organization will also present its 2018 Legacy Award to longtime Scarsdale resident Geri Shapiro for her leadership and commitment to volunteerism.

Other awards and their winners include:

Education and Literacy Award – Ardsley resident Stephanie Marquesano and the New Rochelle High School CODA (Co-Occurring Disorders Awareness) Club for their volunteer work with the harris project;

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit volunteernewyork.org/awards, or contact Elisabeth Vieselmeyer at 914-227-9307 or evieselmeyer@volunteernewyork.org.