Mexicue to open first Connecticut eatery at Stamford’s Harbor Point

Mexicue, a New York City restaurant chain, is opening its first Connecticut eatery on Thursday at 15 Harbor Point Road on Stamford’s Harbor Point waterfront.

Mexicue promotes itself as being “inspired by the Mexican tradition … with a twist of the American South” and will occupy a two-floor location, each with its own outdoor space. Mexicue, which began as a food truck before branching out into three Manhattan restaurants, will take over the space formerly occupied by the Mexican restaurant Paloma, which closed in December 2016.

“The restaurant scene has become one of the most important amenities at Harbor Point,” said Ted Ferrarone, chief operating officer of Harbor Point Development. “We are very glad to welcome Mexicue into our successful and diverse restaurant roster, and we are sure residents and visitors alike will greatly appreciate their Mexican-American cuisine and drinks.”