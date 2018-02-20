Norwalk gets $7M in state funding for Glover Ave./Main Ave. work

The city of Norwalk will receive $7 million in funding from the State Bond Commission for infrastructure upgrades and safety improvements for the Glover Avenue/Main Avenue intersection.

“This investment will greatly improve public safety,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk. “With its proximity to Route 7, the Merritt Parkway and a stop on the Danbury Branch line, this project will help foster transit-oriented development, economic development and job creation in this vital corridor.”

The area is home to a variety of businesses, including Diageo, Factset Research Systems, Datto, Frontier Communications and General Electric.

“This is great news,” Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said. “The Glover Avenue project is adjacent to the majority of Norwalk’s Class A office space and a key to the economic future of Norwalk and the state of Connecticut. This investment illustrates the ongoing cooperation between our city and the state of Connecticut to improve our local infrastructure and to bring necessary development to our community.”

The city of Norwalk has included a line of $1 million in its capital budget over the next four years, anticipating a $4 million total investment on its behalf.