Bridgeport Public Library receives $1M grant for construction of larger branch

The Connecticut State Bond Commission has awarded the Bridgeport Public Library a $1 million grant for the construction of a larger Newfield branch library.

The remainder of the funding for the $6 million project is expected to be raised locally.

The library is planning to replace the 4,000-square-foot Newfield branch at 1230 Stratford Ave. with a modern facility of approximately 15,500 square feet. The library will offer a children’s play space, a story time room, computers, a makers’ space, a small conference room and a large community room available for library, neighborhood and city meetings.

“The Bridgeport Public Library’s Newfield branch is slated to become a flagship facility in our community,” said state Rep. Andre Baker of Bridgeport. “This funding paves the way for the continued enrichment of our residents and will have a lasting, positive impact on our neighborhood.”