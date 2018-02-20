Thom Kleiner to lead Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board

Thom Kleiner has been named executive director of the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board, the Westchester County executive’s office announced.

County Executive George Latimer said Kleiner’s “understanding of the private and public sector” make him an ideal fit to lead the board, which connects Westchester workers with local businesses through workshops and other informational programming.

Kleiner served as town supervisor for Orangetown in Rockland County from 1996 to 2009. After that, he was the Hudson Valley representative for the New York State Commissioner of Labor and Deputy Director of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. As deputy director, he oversaw the strategic plan for the seven-county state economic development council.

The Westchester-Putnam board oversees the programming for five workforce development offices in the two neighboring counties.