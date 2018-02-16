Five Guys to open eatery in Mount Kisco

A Five Guys restaurant will open this year at Mount Kisco Square Shopping Center, the fifth location in the county for the fast growing burger chain.

Five Guys, known for its handcrafted hamburgers and fries, will join tenants such as Petco, Caremount Medical Urgent Care and FedEx at the 360 N. Bedford Road plaza. The location is anticipating a spring opening.

Five Guys opened its first location in Washington, D.C. in 1986 and now operates more than 1,500 locations worldwide. In Westchester, Five Guys has locations in White Plains, Mohegan Lake, Pelham Manor and Yonkers.

The deal to bring the chain to Mount Kisco was announced Feb. 7 by Admiral Real Estate and The Dagar Group Ltd., which represented the shopping center in the deal.