Co-Communications moves headquarters to West Harrison

Co-Communications Inc., a marketing and public relations agency, has relocated its main offices from Mount Kisco to 4 West Red Oak Lane in West Harrison. The new 3,000-square-foot office is designed as an open, collaborative space, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 1997 by President and CEO Stacey Cohen, the agency has in-house design, social media and content marketing capabilities.

Cohen said the new offices will enable the company to meet the need of its clients, along with providing the ability to expand its workforce.

“We measure our success through our clients’ success and look forward to continuing to channel our energy into effective marketing programs for our current and new clients,” Cohen said. “We have worked extremely hard to preserve the quality we are known for as we grow.”

Co-Communications works with businesses across a range of industries. The company also worked on the 18-month communications campaign “Build the Bridge Now” to raise awareness about replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The company also operates two satellite offices in midtown Manhattan and Farmington, Connecticut.

“We look forward to creating the agency of the future that will continue to be collaborative and innovative,” said Jessica Lyon, partner, executive vice president and COO of Co-Communications. “We will continue to work hard to find new and different ways to help our clients grow and prosper.”