Stamford staffing firm honored

Benchmark IT, a Stamford-based information technology staffing firm, received an Excellence Award from the TechServe Alliance during its annual conference in Phoenix. TechServe is the IT staffing industry’s trade and legislative advocacy association. The award recognizes IT staffing and solutions firms that have demonstrated outstanding performance, team productivity and dedication to continuous improvement over the past year.

“The hard news is there are thousands of open jobs and not nearly enough skilled workers,” said Allison Junquera, director of recruiting at Benchmark.

“We are working diligently with the community on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, as well as with local high schools to encourage kids towards computer science degrees, and with career counselors at local colleges to place graduates into technology roles,” said Nancy LaPerla Bemis, the company’s vice president of marketing.

The current political effort to limit immigration could affect IT staffing, according to John Bemis, Benchmark’s president. “There are 100,000 of guest workers in the U.S. We don’t have enough qualified American workers right now or in the near future to fill their jobs. The potential risk of limiting H1-B visa workers means more outsourcing, which means job loss here in the U.S.”